Will Philip Morris Q3 Earnings maintain its strong full-year outlook?
Oct. 18, 2021 3:02 PM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.93B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Cigarette shipment volume in units (total pmi) estimate 160.17B while heated tobacco unit shipment volume seen at 24.12B.
- Cigarette shipment volume is seen at -3.52% with only the Middle East & Africa cigarette shipment volume estimated at a positive growth of 5.24% while all other regions EU, LatAm/Canada, East Asia/Australia, Eastern Europe and South & Southeast Asia reporting a decline.
- Adj. operating income seen at $3.49B aided by strong pricing power as smokers tend to absorb price increases owing to the addictive quality of cigarettes.
- Over the last 2 years, PM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- In its recent Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, the company confirmed its strong outlook and expects total volume growth for the year; expects to be towards upper end of FY21 guidance range of $5.97-$6.07 (marking a 12-14% organic growth) in adj. diluted EPS including Q3 assumption of $1.50-$1.55.
- With a Neutral rating, SA Contributor Daniel Thurecht indicates that "After seeing their share price rally through most of 2021, their shares have never been relatively more expensive versus their closest peers and now appear fully valued."
- Quick look at snapshot of PM's valuation, growth, profitability metrics: