Iamgold says on track to meet annual production guidance despite Q3 drop
Oct. 18, 2021
- Iamgold (IAG +3.1%) reports Q3 production fell 4% Y/Y to 153K oz. but says full-year output is trending towards the upper end of the guidance range.
- Iamgold also says the Côté gold project in Canada remains on track for commercial production in H2 2023.
- The miner says attributable gold production at its Essakane mine in Burkina Faso rose 11% Y/Y to 106K oz., as increased throughput and improved recoveries offset the impact of lower grades.
- Iamgold says the Rosebel mine in Suriname performed in line with its updated plan and achieved attributable gold production of 40K oz. compared with 42K oz. a year ago.
- But production at the Westwood mine in Canada remains slowed as additional safety measures are implemented, with output of 7K oz. is 13% below Q2 levels and 70% lower than a year ago.
- Shares of Iamgold and other miners have been in rising in recent days as gold prices have rebounded.