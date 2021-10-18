Iamgold says on track to meet annual production guidance despite Q3 drop

  • Iamgold (IAG +3.1%) reports Q3 production fell 4% Y/Y to 153K oz. but says full-year output is trending towards the upper end of the guidance range.
  • Iamgold also says the Côté gold project in Canada remains on track for commercial production in H2 2023.
  • The miner says attributable gold production at its Essakane mine in Burkina Faso rose 11% Y/Y to 106K oz., as increased throughput and improved recoveries offset the impact of lower grades.
  • Iamgold says the Rosebel mine in Suriname performed in line with its updated plan and achieved attributable gold production of 40K oz. compared with 42K oz. a year ago.
  • But production at the Westwood mine in Canada remains slowed as additional safety measures are implemented, with output of 7K oz. is 13% below Q2 levels and 70% lower than a year ago.
  • Shares of Iamgold and other miners have been in rising in recent days as gold prices have rebounded.
