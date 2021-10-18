Volvo Cars IPO will value the automaker at $23B

Volvo car and SUV dealership. Volvo is a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive company Geely III

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Volvo Cars confirms that it will undergo an initial public offering as the company returns to the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange after 2 decades of being owned by other automakers.
  • China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co will offer shares at 53 to 68 Swedish kronor each ($6.30 to $8.07) in a bid to raise around $2.9B. The IPO would value the Swedish car manufacturer at up to $23B.
  • Geely purchased Volvo from Ford Motor Co. (F -1.1%) in 2010. Ford had owned the company since 1999. Geely will remain Volvo's primary owner following the listing.
  • Volvo will use the funds to finance the construction of a European battery plant alongside its plan to sell only electric vehicles by 2030. Shares of the company will begin trading Oct. 28.
  • Read more about the IPO in a write-up by Seeking Alpha contributor Keith Williams.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.