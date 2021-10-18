Volvo Cars IPO will value the automaker at $23B
Oct. 18, 2021 3:06 PM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY), VOLAF, VOLVF, VOLVYGELYF, GELYYBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Volvo Cars confirms that it will undergo an initial public offering as the company returns to the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange after 2 decades of being owned by other automakers.
- China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co will offer shares at 53 to 68 Swedish kronor each ($6.30 to $8.07) in a bid to raise around $2.9B. The IPO would value the Swedish car manufacturer at up to $23B.
- Geely purchased Volvo from Ford Motor Co. (F -1.1%) in 2010. Ford had owned the company since 1999. Geely will remain Volvo's primary owner following the listing.
- Volvo will use the funds to finance the construction of a European battery plant alongside its plan to sell only electric vehicles by 2030. Shares of the company will begin trading Oct. 28.
- Read more about the IPO in a write-up by Seeking Alpha contributor Keith Williams.