Vislink launches Vislink Connect for live broadcast and sports production
Oct. 18, 2021 3:07 PM ETVislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Vislink (VISL +0.1%) launched Vislink Connect, a premium bonded cellular service designed to enable reliable and economical transmissions for live video production.
- The service is available to U.S customers for pre-ordering immediately and is expected to begin rolling out over the next month.
- Vislink (NASDAQ:VISL) said that since acquiring Mobile Viewpoint last month, this announcement represents the first jointly-developed product offering brought to market by the combined companies.
- “We are excited to introduce a class-leading bonded cellular service that addresses the real needs of live news and sports production professionals,” said Mickey Miller, CEO, Vislink (VISL).