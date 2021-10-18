Vale says Onça Puma mine activities again stopped by court
- Vale (VALE -1.3%) says it has again halted operations at its Onça Puma mine after Brazil's Para state obtained a judicial order to reinstate the suspension of the operating license.
- Operations at the nickel mine were first stopped earlier this month due to alleged non-compliance with local regulations; a judge granted Vale an injunction allowing it to resume activities, but that now has been overruled by a higher court.
- The company says it will continue to take administrative and judicial measures seeking to reverse the suspension order.
- Separately, Vale says it signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Jiangsu Shagang to assess the economic feasibility of products with a lower carbon footprint in the steelmaking industry.
- UBS recently downgraded its rating on Vale ADRs to Sell from Buy while cutting its forecast for the 2022 average iron ore price by 12% to $89/ton.