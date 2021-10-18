J.B. Hunt upgraded at CFRA, elevated margins and trucker shortage expected to continue

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -1.1%) shares remain down Monday despite an upgrade by CFRA Research to Hold from Sell after the firm saw upside from higher pricing and margins.
  • Analyst Colin Scarola writes that "impressive" 27% Y/Y revenue growth was driven by "extremely tight capacity in U.S. trucking, allowing average load pricing to grow an estimated 23% Y/Y." However, he expects pricing to flatten in Q3 as the trucker shortage grows more severe.
  • "We now expect the trucking labor shortage to extend well into 2023, and see trucking rates continuing to climb rather than reverting downward toward historic norms," Scarola notes.
  • CFRA raises its price target on JBHT to $194 from $153.
  • Read more about the company's earnings beat and CEO comments here.
