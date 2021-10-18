Macy's upgraded to Neutral at CFRA: 'less risky opportunities elsewhere' despite strong earnings

  • Macy's (M +17.5%) will finish the day at $28.24 as CFRA raises its opinion on the stock to Hold from Sell and news arrives that Saks Fifth is planning a $6B IPO for its e-commerce business.
  • "We see the company continuing to invest in its digital platform and improving its balance sheet over the next few quarters," writes analyst Zachary Warring, adding that Macy's partnership with Toys-R-Us should help drive holiday sales.
  • The upgrade comes after Macy's strong earnings beat in August driven by higher digital sales and a higher gross margin on products.
  • Still, Warring thinks that there are better opportunities elsewhere given short interest of 15.45% and activist investor Jana Partners calling for a split of Macy's e-commerce business.
  • CFRA raises its price target to $30 from $18. The majority of WS analysts are Neutral on Macy's stock with an average price target of $23.70, below the current trading price.
