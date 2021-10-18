Dermata climbs after positive early stage data for psoriasis candidate
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) has added ~30.7% in the post-market after the company announced positive topline results from a Phase 1b trial of DMT310 in patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis.
- The once-weekly topical application has demonstrated both safety and efficacy, achieving the main objectives of the 30-patient trial.
The percentages of responders per Physician's Global Assessment (PGA) with a score of 0 or 1, and those with a score of 0 or 1 in total Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) stood at ~30% and ~26%, respectively at week eight. DMT310 led to a minus ~20% change in pruritis for the target lesion at week eight.
No serious adverse events were reported, and two out of three adverse events were found to be related to the treatment.
Based on improvements seen across all three exploratory endpoints of PGA, PASI, and pruritis scores along with the tolerability profile, “we plan to continue investigation of DMT310 in psoriasis," CEO Gerry Proehl remarked.
