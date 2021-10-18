Group 1 Automotive acquires Honda dealership in California
Oct. 18, 2021 4:17 PM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announces the acquisition of Capital City Honda in Sacramento, California, taking the company's total U.S. dealership count to 120.
- This acquisition is expected to generate ~$85M in annualized revenues.
- We're extremely pleased to welcome the team at Capital City Honda to the Group 1 family. We're looking forward to expanding our relationship with Honda and the local community in Sacramento," said Daryl Kenningham, President of U.S. and Brazilian Operations for Group 1 Automotive.
- With the company's previously announced pending acquisition of Prime Automotive Group expected to close in November 2021, Group 1 total acquired revenues are expected to be approximately $2.5B.
