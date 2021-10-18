EverQuote trades down on estimating Q3 revenue below consensus and prior guidance

Oct. 18, 2021 4:19 PM ETEverQuote, Inc. (EVER)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) trades 2.8% down after hours on estimating Q3 total revenue to be in the range of $106.5 – $107.5M, compared to guidance of $109 - $111M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $110.22M (+22.5% Y/Y).
  • Variable marketing margin is expected to be between $32 - $32.5M, compared to guidance of $33 - $34M.
  • GAAP net loss is seen between $6.0 – $5.5M while adj. EBITDA is seen between $2.0 - 2.5M, compared to guidance of $4.5 - $5.5M.
  • The company also plans to implement ~10% structural reduction in its non-marketing operating expenses with the reductions coming mainly from its auto marketplace operations.
  • Earnings and updated FY21 guidance are scheduled for Nov.1 release, after market close.
