Investors' bullish sentiment slips in E*Trade's latest quarterly tracking study

Oct. 18, 2021 4:21 PM ETMSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • For the first time since March 2020, experienced invetors' bullish sentiment flagged, falling 11 percentage points to 54%, according to E*Trade's StreetWise quarterly tracking study.
  • In that same vein, investors who think the market will end this quarter in the green declined 14 percentage points from last quarter to 58%.

  • Two out of three investors expect volatility to rise over the next quarter, up 2 percentage points from last quarter.
  • And more than half (52%) are most concerned about inflation when considering portfolio risks, followed by market volatility.
  • "Many are questioning if inflation is here to stay, supply constraints have weighed heavily on purchasing power, and slowing growth prospects seem to be more of a reality," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of Investment Strategy at E*Trade Financial, part of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).
  • The energy sector jumped to the top spot on sectors where investors see opportunities, followed by health care and IT.
  • Previously (Sept. 29), State Street Investor Confidence Index fell 400 bps in September
