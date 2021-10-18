Investors' bullish sentiment slips in E*Trade's latest quarterly tracking study
Oct. 18, 2021 4:21 PM ETMSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- For the first time since March 2020, experienced invetors' bullish sentiment flagged, falling 11 percentage points to 54%, according to E*Trade's StreetWise quarterly tracking study.
- In that same vein, investors who think the market will end this quarter in the green declined 14 percentage points from last quarter to 58%.
Source: E*Trade
- Two out of three investors expect volatility to rise over the next quarter, up 2 percentage points from last quarter.
- And more than half (52%) are most concerned about inflation when considering portfolio risks, followed by market volatility.
- "Many are questioning if inflation is here to stay, supply constraints have weighed heavily on purchasing power, and slowing growth prospects seem to be more of a reality," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of Investment Strategy at E*Trade Financial, part of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).
- The energy sector jumped to the top spot on sectors where investors see opportunities, followed by health care and IT.
