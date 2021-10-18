Equity Lifestyle Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Oct. 18, 2021 4:22 PM ETEquity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS): Q3 FFO of $0.65 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $332.9M (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $46.81M.
- Press Release
- Core Portfolio generated growth of 11% in income from property operations.
- MH occupancy within our Core Portfolio increased by 60 sites during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- Q4 Guidance: Core MH rate growth 4.2%; Core RV Annual rate growth 4.4%; Adj. Core Income from property operations 6.5% to 7.1%; EPS $0.32 to $0.38; FFO $0.57 to $0.63.
- 2021 Guidance: Core MH rate growth 4.2%; Core RV Annual rate growth 4.2%; Adj. Core Income from property operations 8.1% to 8.7%; EPS $1.40 to $1.46; FFO $2.47 to $2.53.