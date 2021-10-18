Calithera to acquire 2 drug compounds from Takeda in cash-stock deal

Oct. 18, 2021

  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is acquiring two clinical-stage compounds from Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to bolster its precision oncology pipeline in a cash and stock deal.
  • Calithera will pay $10M upfront cash and $35M in Calithera Series A preferred stock.
  • Takeda will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments across both programs. Calithera will also pay royalties on potential future net sales.
  • The company said the compounds, sapanisertib (CB-228, formerly TAK-228) and mivavotinib (CB-659, formerly TAK-659) have demonstrated single-agent clinical activity with the greatest potential in biomarker-defined cancer-patient populations.
  • “Specifically, sapanisertib has the potential to be the first targeted treatment for patients with NRF2-mutated squamous non-small cell lung cancer. We have learned a great deal about the unmet medical need of patients with KEAP1/NRF2 mutations, as well as how to identify and recruit these patients, during the conduct of our KEAPSAKE trial evaluating telaglenastat," said Susan Molineaux President and CEO, Calithera.
  • Molineaux added that mivavotinib has the potential to be a SYK inhibitor in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as a first-to-market approach for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma whose tumors harbor MyD88 and/or CD79 mutations.
  • The company plans to start phase 2 trials in squamous NSCLC with sapanisertib; and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with mivavotinib, both in biomarker specific populations.
  • The company plans to generate data in the next 12 to 18 months.
