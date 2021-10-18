CNB Financial closes redemption of its subordinated notes due 2026

Oct. 18, 2021 4:29 PM ETCNB Financial Corporation (CCNE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) completed its redemption of $50M principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due Oct.15, 2026 representing all of the outstanding subordinated notes.
  • The subordinated notes were redeemed post their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, Oct. 15, 2021.
  • The total redemption price was $50.72M, included an accrued interest payment of $718,750, was financed with cash on hand, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85M principal amount of the corporation's 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.
