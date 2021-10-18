Privia Health enters California and expands in Texas

Oct. 18, 2021 4:33 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) said it is entering the California market and expanding its presence in Texas.
  • Privia Health has affiliated with BASS Medical Group to expand its footprint across California. BASS is a healthcare multi-specialty group, which cares for patients at over 125 locations with more than 400 providers spanning 42 specialties.
  • Privia is entering the West Texas market in partnership with Abilene Diagnostic Clinic, an independent multi-specialty group practice with more than 30 providers and five care center locations.
