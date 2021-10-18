Entasis says primary endpoint met in late-stage trial for SUL-DUR in Acinetobacter infections
Oct. 18, 2021 4:41 PM ETEntasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing topline results from a Phase 3 registrational trial for SUL-DUR, Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) says that the 207-patient study met the primary endpoint for patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections.
- Entasis (ETTX) have added ~31.2% in the post-market.
- On the tolerability front, the two-part study reached the primary safety objective showing a decline in nephrotoxicity with statistical significance.
- In the CRABC m-MITT population (n=125) of Part A of the study, 28-day all-cause mortality stood at 19.0% (12/63) compared to 32.3% (20/62) in the colistin arm, indicating the achievement of the primary endpoint with statistical non-inferiority versus colistin.
- The clinical cure at Test of Cure (TOC) reached 61.9% in the SUL-DUR arm compared to 40.3% in the colistin arm showing statistical significance.
- ~88% of patients who received SUL-DUR experienced adverse events (AEs) versus ~94% and ~89% in the colistin arms Part A and B, respectively, showing a comparable safety profile for the experimental therapy.
- “We look forward to discussing our data with the regulatory agencies and preparing our first regulatory submission in mid-2022,” CEO Manos Perros remarked.
- Interested in real-time updates on the biggest gainers and losers in the market today? Take a look at Seeking Alpha's Stocks on the Move.