BAE Systems secures ~$137M Naval Air Warfare contract
Oct. 18, 2021 5:23 PM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services (OTCPK:BAESF) is awarded a $137M cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, ID/IQ contract.
- This contract provides engineering and integrated product support, technical data and configuration management, and technical and project management in support of life cycle management of legacy, current, and future command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Special Communications Mission Solutions Division.
- Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in October 2026.
- The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the contracting activity.
- Previously (Aug. 24): BAE Systems bags $843M modification contract for US Army
- Comments on the stock by contributor: 'Dassault Better Value, But BAE Tempest Could Be The European Future'