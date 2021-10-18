W&T Offshore sees 'vast majority' of storm-affected output restored in Q4

Oct. 18, 2021

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

  • W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +0.9% post-market after guiding Q4 production of 34.8K-38.5K boe/day (56% natural gas), after as much as 80% of production was shut-in during Q3 as a result of Hurricane Ida.
  • W&T says most of its affected production has been restored, but the company estimates Ida resulted in a temporary reduction of 5,500 boe/day for Q3.
  • Q4 production guidance assumes the Big Bend and Dantzler wells are returned to production by the end of October as expected and that "the vast majority" of remaining hurricane-impacted output will return online by the end of 2021.
  • Through October 16, W&T estimates it has averaged 35.9K boe/day net for the month of October.
  • W&T Offshore's operational metrics have further improved, and perceived risks to drilling on federal lands may also have been exaggerated, The Energy Realist writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
