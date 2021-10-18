W&T Offshore sees 'vast majority' of storm-affected output restored in Q4
Oct. 18, 2021 5:29 PM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +0.9% post-market after guiding Q4 production of 34.8K-38.5K boe/day (56% natural gas), after as much as 80% of production was shut-in during Q3 as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- W&T says most of its affected production has been restored, but the company estimates Ida resulted in a temporary reduction of 5,500 boe/day for Q3.
- Q4 production guidance assumes the Big Bend and Dantzler wells are returned to production by the end of October as expected and that "the vast majority" of remaining hurricane-impacted output will return online by the end of 2021.
- Through October 16, W&T estimates it has averaged 35.9K boe/day net for the month of October.
- W&T Offshore's operational metrics have further improved, and perceived risks to drilling on federal lands may also have been exaggerated, The Energy Realist writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.