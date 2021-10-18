Equity Lifestyle Properties Q4 FFO target range meets consensus
Oct. 18, 2021 5:31 PM ETEquity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) sees normalized funds from operations of $0.57-0.63 in Q4 vs. the $0.62 Q4 FFO per share consensus.
- Expects core manufactured housing rate growth outlook of 4.2% in Q4 for Q4 and FY 2021 of 4.2%.
- Anticipates core RV rate growth guidance of 4.4% in Q4, and 4.2% FY 2021.
- Q4 outlook for Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management growth rate, of 6.5% to 7.1% range; FY guidance looks more positive.
- By the end of October, the company will have sent 2022 rent increase notices to 48% of its MH residents; representing a 4.6%-4.8% preliminary expectation for 2022 core MH rate growth.
- Sets TV annual rates for the 2022 season for 95% of its annual sites; these rates support preliminary expectations for 2022 core RV annual rate growth of 4.9%-5.1%.
- In Q3, the company's core portfolio generates growth of 11% in income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, compared with a 16% growth rate in Q2.
- Earlier, Equity Lifestyle Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue.