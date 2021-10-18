Wave Life Sciences, Takeda amend CNS research collaboration
- Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK) have amended an agreement involving a research collaboration on central nervous system ("CNS") targets that ends Takeda's right to license multiple preclinical programs.
- As a result, Wave can advance CNS those programs independently or enter partnerships in the CNS field, except for three targets that remain as part of a late-stage collaboration.
- Those three targets are C9orf72, HTT and ATXN3, which are involved in WVE-004 and WVE-003.
- WVE-004 and WVE-003 are in Phase 1b/2a trials for, respectively, treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia.
- Takeda will pay Wave $22.5M for collaboration-related research expenses.
- Wave said that its current cash runway will provide funding for its operating and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2023.
- Late last month, Wave began dosing in a Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating WVE-N531 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.