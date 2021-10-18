Wave Life Sciences, Takeda amend CNS research collaboration

Wavy blue lines

Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK) have amended an agreement involving a research collaboration on central nervous system ("CNS") targets that ends Takeda's right to license multiple preclinical programs.
  • As a result, Wave can advance CNS those programs independently or enter partnerships in the CNS field, except for three targets that remain as part of a late-stage collaboration.
  • Those three targets are C9orf72, HTT and ATXN3, which are involved in WVE-004 and WVE-003.
  • WVE-004 and WVE-003 are in Phase 1b/2a trials for, respectively, treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia.
  • Takeda will pay Wave $22.5M for collaboration-related research expenses.
  • Wave said that its current cash runway will provide funding for its operating and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2023.
  • Late last month, Wave began dosing in a Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating WVE-N531 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.