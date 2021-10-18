Capital One to redeem depositary shares representing interests in Series G, Series H Preferred Stock
Oct. 18, 2021 5:36 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has announced plans to fully redeem depositary shares representing interests in its Series G and Series H Preferred Stock.
- All 24M outstanding Series G Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock, will be redeemed simultaneously with the Series G Preferred Stock at $25/depositary share (equivalent to $1,000/share of preferred stock) on December 1, 2021.
- Additionally, the firm will redeem all outstanding shares of its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H, $0.01 par value per share, and the corresponding depositary shares representing fractional interests in the Series H Preferred Stock.
- All 20M outstanding Series H Depositary Shares will be redeemed on December 1, 2021, along with the Series H Preferred Stock at a redemption price of $25/depositary share (equivalent to $1,000/share of preferred stock).