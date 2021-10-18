Southwest, Alaska Airlines make moves towards sustainability as fuel prices remain a headwind for the industry

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) releases a series of near-term goals intended to support its objective of carbon neutrality by 2050.
  • The company plans to reduce its carbon emissions per available seat mile by at least 20% through fleet modernization and other means and replace 10% of its total jet fuel consumption with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.
  • In a first of its kind move, Southwest will also work to offset emissions by providing the a carbon offset offer with loyalty points. Members will be able to receive points for contributing towards offsetting Southwest's carbon emissions and Southwest will match any contributions.
  • Also in the airline sector, Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) launches a new LLC, Alaska Star Ventures, that will advance emerging technology to help the airline's progress toward net zero carbon emissions.
  • The company will team up with UP.Partners, an early-stage investor in sustainable mobility technologies that counts Cathie Wood as a partner, for the inaugural investment by Alaska Star Ventures.
  • The moves toward more sustainable practices come after Delta Airlines said that fuel prices would determine whether or not it is profitable.
