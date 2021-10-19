Asia-Pacific shares advance by tech-driven Wall Street rally, China rebounds
Oct. 19, 2021 1:12 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Japan +0.58%. Led by heavyweight technology stocks on the back of Nasdaq’s overnight gains even as concerns prevailed ahead of the domestic earnings season starting next week.
China +0.70%. Chinese property bonds remained firm, after Kaisa and Sunac make coupon payments, though the market remained focused on the potential for default by China Evergrande Group this week.
- Hong Kong +1.18%.
- Australia +0.02% Weekly consumer sentiment 107.0 vs. previous week 105.6.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones -0.1% to 35,258.94, S&P 500 +0.34% to 4,486.50 and Nasdaq +0.84% to 15,021.80.
- People's Bank of China sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4307 vs. estimate at 6.4275.
Oil prices fell, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and U.S. factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude was down by 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.90 a barrel by 0132 GMT.
- U.S. oil fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.11 a barrel.
- Gold prices inched up, as a decline in the dollar and U.S. bond yields provided some support to the precious metal.
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,767.91 per ounce by 0126 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,769.60.
- Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.29 an ounce, while platinum gained 0.4% to $1,039.40 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,020.80.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.05%; S&P 500 -0.01%; Nasdaq -0.02%.