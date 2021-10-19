SPAC Fintech Ecosystem Development prices $100M IPO
Oct. 19, 2021 4:41 AM ETFintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Units (FEXDU), FEXDR, FEXDW, FEXDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Collegeville, PA-based Fintech Ecosystem Development, targeting the fintech sector in South Asia, has priced its IPO of 10M shares of common stock at $10.00/share, for total gross proceeds of $100M.
- Trading on the Nasdaq will commence on October 19, 2021 under the ticker symbol "FEXDU".
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.
- Each unit consists of Class A common stock, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein the warrant holder will purchase Class A common stock at $11.5/share and and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon completion of the initial business combination.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.21.
- The Class A common stock, rights and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FEXD", "FEXDR" and "FEXDW", respectively.
- The company is led by CEO and Director Saiful Khandaker, the founder and Group CEO of fintech platform developer FAMA Holdings, and CFO Jenny Junkeer, the CEO of Junkeer New Era Consulting.
- The company plans to target the fintech sector in South Asia, focusing on businesses that have developed or are developing technology that addresses the needs of communities and businesses that require new ways to store and transfer money within developing countries and across international borders.