Ryder invests in Gatik and team up to establish autonomous logistics network
Oct. 19, 2021 5:37 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ryder (NYSE:R) and Gatik announced a multi-year partnership to leverages former’s expertise in fleet servicing and maintenance to commercialize autonomous delivery at scale for Gatik’s customers across U.S. & Canada.
- Gatik's latest funding round totaling $85M includes an investment from Ryder's corporate venture capital fund RyderVentures, which aims to invest in and partner with early-stage companies that deliver advancements and automation in the logistics and transportation industries.
- The funding represents RyderVentures' first investment in an autonomous trucking company.
- Through the broader partnership, Gatik will lease from Ryder a fleet of medium-duty, multi-temperature box trucks; thereby enabling Gatik to integrate its commercial-grade autonomous driving technology into the leased fleet and provide its Autonomous Delivery as a Service model to its new and existing customers.
- Further, both parties also plans to explore opportunities for Ryder to manage the logistics operations of the autonomous fleet as well, allowing Gatik to focus on its end-to-end ADaaS business model.