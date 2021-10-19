S&P 500, Nadsaq, Dow Jones hold gains as defensives show some strength
Oct. 19, 2021 2:15 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, COMP.INDBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The major averages witness a steady move higher as defensive and growth sectors lead the broader market.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.7% tops the 4,500 resistance level. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% and Dow (DJI) +0.5% also close higher.
- Rates continue to climb. The 10-year Treasury yield is now up 5 basis points to 1.63%.
- Ten of 11 S&P sectors finish higher, with Healthcare at the top following J&J's earnings.
- JNJ saw a knee-jerk decline premarket but it closed up 2.4%. The CFO says the revenue miss was due to timing of vaccine and medical business shipments.
- While stocks are close to all-time highs, the latest BofA fund managers survey showed investors at their most bearish in a year.
- But it also showed allocation to bonds at the lowest level in the history of the survey.
- "Investors are concerned about inflation, which is the enemy of bonds," Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock, said on Bloomberg. "Equities are going to have to do more of the heavy lifting here."
- On the economic front, housing starts and building permits fell more than expected.
- "Lumber supplies have improved significantly this summer; however, a growing list of key material inputs, such as copper and steel, remain in short supply," Wells Fargo says. "We expect these supply constraints to ease somewhat this fall and winter, as construction enters a seasonally slow period in the Northeast and Midwest, freeing up resources for the South and West."
- In crypto, the debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF saw heavy volume and finished up 4.7%.