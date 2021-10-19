Adtech firm Tremor acquires Spearad for $14.7 million

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spearad runs a multi-format platform for Addressable TV advertising. The platform helps media owners to monetize content for all available screens. Its customer base spans Europe, the US, and Asia.
  • The consideration for the Acquisition is $14.7M, of which $11.0M is being satisfied from the Company’s existing cash reserves and the remaining $3.7M by issuing 370,000 shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR).
  • Spearad’s ad server technology will be integrated into Tremor’s Unruly SSP, enabling CTV header bidding, channel inventory, and ad pod management.
  • Ofer Druker, CEO of Tremor: "..The Acquisition further strengthens our leadership position as a video-first end-to-end platform, which provides real efficiencies for global advertisers, media companies and broadcasters in an ecosystem increasingly centered on Connected TV".
