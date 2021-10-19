Philip Morris EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue, narrows FY2021 outlook

View of the cigarettes and tobacco stack. The tobacco plant is part of the genus nicotiana and of the solanaceae (nightshade) family.

Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

  • Philip Morris (NYSE:PM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $1.55 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $8.12B (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
  • Press Release
  • Cigarette shipment volume -0.4% vs. consensus of -3.52%.
  • For FY2021, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $6.01-$6.06 vs. consensus of $6.09 and previous range of $5.97-$6.07; organic revenue growth +6.5% to +7% vs. prior outlook of +6% to +7%.
  • CEO comment: "We confirm our confidence in our 2021 to 2023 growth targets, despite device constraints that could persist into the first half of 2022, with temporarily lower IQOS user growth rates."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.