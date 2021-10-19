Philip Morris EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue, narrows FY2021 outlook
Oct. 19, 2021 7:00 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Philip Morris (NYSE:PM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $1.55 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $8.12B (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Cigarette shipment volume -0.4% vs. consensus of -3.52%.
- For FY2021, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $6.01-$6.06 vs. consensus of $6.09 and previous range of $5.97-$6.07; organic revenue growth +6.5% to +7% vs. prior outlook of +6% to +7%.
- CEO comment: "We confirm our confidence in our 2021 to 2023 growth targets, despite device constraints that could persist into the first half of 2022, with temporarily lower IQOS user growth rates."