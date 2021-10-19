Procter & Gamble EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $20.34B (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $470M.
- Shares -1.5% PM.
- Analysts expect organic sales growth of +4% vs. 2.11% consensus
- Maintains FY22 Guidance: P&G continues to expect fiscal year 2022 all-in sales growth in the range of two to four percent versus the prior fiscal year. Foreign exchange is now expected to be neutral to all-in sales growth. The Company also maintained its outlook for organic sales growth in the range of two to four percent.
- P&G expects fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted net earnings per share growth in the range of six to nine percent versus fiscal 2021 GAAP EPS of $5.50. Core earnings per share growth for fiscal 2022 is expected to be in the range of three to six percent versus fiscal 2021 core EPS of $5.66 vs. $5.93 consensus.
- The Company said its current outlook estimates headwinds of $2.1 billion after-tax from higher commodity costs and an additional $200 million after-tax from higher freight costs. Foreign exchange is now expected to be approximately neutral to fiscal 2022 after-tax earnings. The approximately $2.3 billion after-tax combined impact of commodity and freight costs represents a $0.90 per share headwind to fiscal year 2022 EPS.