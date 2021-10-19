Biogen, Sage expect marketing application for depression therapy in H2 2022

  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced their plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for zuranolone in H2 2022 with the initial submission package for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • Additional filing for the two-week, once-daily therapeutic is anticipated in H1 2023 for postpartum depression (PPD), the companies said.
  • The decisions follow the recent discussions held with the FDA, including a pre-NDA meeting in the fall.
  • The duo has also completed the enrollment in the CORAL Study, which is designed to study zuranolone in rapid onset of depression relief in combination with an initially started standard antidepressant therapy. Topline data are expected in early 2022.

  • In August, Sage (SAGE) expected to share the topline data from the trial in late 2021.

