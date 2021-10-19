Virgin Galactic could face near-term selling pressure due to lock-up period

  • Morgan Stanley keeps an Underweight rating on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and lowers its price target to $17 from $25.
  • The firm no longer assumes Inspire will be built, along with a push to the right of Delta’s entry into service to 2026. MS also warns on the potential downward pressure on the stock as the lock-up period ends October 25.
  • "The number of shares exiting their lock-up period is material, making up ~28% of shares outstanding and ~38% of free float traded shares. In our view, there is potential for another material move lower in the stock given the number of shares exiting the lock-up period. Also, investor positioning looks to be bearish in the near-term given short interest on the stock sits ~11.3%."
  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE) fell yesterday after UBS downgraded the stock to a Sell rating.
