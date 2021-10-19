Macy's business split does not make sense to Morgan Stanley
Oct. 19, 2021 7:12 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Morgan Stanley thinks a separation by Macy's (NYSE:M) of its e-commerce business may not be as smooth and easy as investors assume and questions if a business spin-off is the right strategy for long-term value creation.
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "In our view, potentially separating the businesses not only would be difficult from an operations perspective, but would add a layer of costs, and perhaps more importantly, would stand in contrast with the vision Macy's laid out in its Polaris strategy. More specifically, Macy's management has reiterated the importance of an omnichannel experience as a key aspect of its strategy for long-term value creation. Macy's has been working on managing inventory fluidly across channels to maximize revenue and minimize markdowns by reducing stranded inventory."
- The firm keeps an Underweight rating on Macy's and price target of $21.
- Macy's rallied 17% yesterday after Saks was reported to be seeking an IPO.