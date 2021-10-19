Eli Lilly highlights results from tirzepatide diabetes study

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) highlighted results from a study of the company's tirzepatide treatment compared to insulin glargine in adults with type 2 diabetes, published in The Lancet.
  • Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 ((GLP-1)) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule.
  • The primary endpoint was measured at 52 weeks, with participants continuing treatment up to 104 weeks or until study completion.
  • At 52 weeks, the highest dose of tirzepatide led to an A1C reduction of 2.58% and reduced body weight by 11.7 kg compared to results for those treated with insulin glargine for the efficacy estimand.
  • The overall safety profile of tirzepatide, assessed over the full study period, was consistent with the safety results measured at 52 weeks, with no new findings up to 104 weeks.
  • Gastrointestinal side effects were the most commonly reported adverse events, usually occurring during the escalation period and then decreasing over time.
