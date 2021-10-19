Eli Lilly highlights results from tirzepatide diabetes study
Oct. 19, 2021 7:15 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) highlighted results from a study of the company's tirzepatide treatment compared to insulin glargine in adults with type 2 diabetes, published in The Lancet.
- Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 ((GLP-1)) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule.
- The primary endpoint was measured at 52 weeks, with participants continuing treatment up to 104 weeks or until study completion.
- At 52 weeks, the highest dose of tirzepatide led to an A1C reduction of 2.58% and reduced body weight by 11.7 kg compared to results for those treated with insulin glargine for the efficacy estimand.
- The overall safety profile of tirzepatide, assessed over the full study period, was consistent with the safety results measured at 52 weeks, with no new findings up to 104 weeks.
- Gastrointestinal side effects were the most commonly reported adverse events, usually occurring during the escalation period and then decreasing over time.