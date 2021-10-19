Synchrony Q3 earnings top consensus as new accounts, purchase volumes rise
Oct. 19, 2021 7:16 AM ET
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q3 earnings increased, topping consensus, as growth in new accounts and purchase volume offset elevated payment rates.
- Q3 purchase volume of $41.9B increased 16% Y/Y.
- New accounts increased 17% to 6.2M.
- Net interest margin of 15.45% increased 165 basis points.
- Q3 EPS of $2.00, including $0.33 benefit from reserve release, compares with EPS of $0.52 in the year-ago quarter; with or without the reserve benefit, Synchrony's (SYF) Q3 results beat the $1.45 consensus.
- Q3 2021 payment rate is ~260 basis points higher than Synchrony's (SYF) five-year historical average.
- Loans of $79.8B, including $76.4B of loan receivables and $3.5B of loan receivables held for sale, increased 2% Y/Y.
- "We delivered strong results for the third quarter, marked by broad-based growth in new accounts and purchase volume, an improved net interest margin, historically low losses and continued cost discipline," said CFO Brian Wenzel.
- For Q4, Synchrony sees modest sequential acceleration of loan receivables, reflecting strength in purchase volume, partly offset by continued elevated payment rates.
- Sees Q4 net interest margin consistent with Q3.
- Sees Q4 a modest increase in delinquencies and net charge-offs from current levels.
- Expects continued reserve reduction related to the Gap portfolio.
- Synchrony (SYF) stock slips 0.1% in premarket trading.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
