Biomerica rises as Walmart begins instore selling of cancer test
Oct. 19, 2021 Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA)
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) has gained ~5.6% in the pre-market after announcing that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has started the in-store sales of the company’s EZ Detect screening test for colorectal disease.
- An at-home test, EZ Detect, can indicate the early warning signs of colorectal diseases including colon and rectal cancers by detecting occult (hidden) blood in the stool.
- Biomerica (BMRA) has already shipped the product to Walmart (WMT) distribution centers, and it is expected to be available at more than 4,600 nationwide stores of the retail giant over the next two weeks.
- “The inclusion of EZ Detect™ on Walmart shelves is a significant development in making our easy and innovative in-home tests available to more patients,” remarked Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica.
- The in-store selling follows the company’s announcement in October that Walmart (WMT) had begun the sales of EZ Detect for purchases through its online sales channel.