Atea Pharmaceuticals' mid-stage AT-527 COVID-19 trial fails to meet main goal

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) announces that its mid-stage trial of AT-527 failed to meet the primary endpoint in treating certain patients with COVID-19.
  • AT-527 did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population.
  • However, in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions, a reduction of viral load of ~0.5 log10 at Day 7 was observed at 550 mg (prespecified subgroup analysis) and 1,100 mg BID (exploratory subgroup analysis) compared with placebo.
  • Atea and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) are jointly developing AT-527 as an oral direct-acting antiviral (DAA) for the treatment of COVID-19.
  • "We, along with our partner Roche, are continuing to advance multiple studies in parallel to provide further clinical evidence as well as outcome data to support AT-527 as an oral, potent, direct-acting antiviral treatment for COVID-19," Janet Hammond, Chief Development Officer of Atea Pharmaceuticals said.
