AIM ImmunoTech submits IND and Fast Track application for Ampligen in pancreatic cancer

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and an accompanying application for Fast Track status with the U.S. FDA for a planned Phase 2 study of the company’s drug Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer.
  • The planned AMP-270 trial of ~250 subjects will be a Phase 2, randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study.
  • Primary objective will be to compare the efficacy of Ampligen when added to SOC (standard of care) versus SOC alone for subjects with advanced pancreatic carcinoma recently treated with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy regimen.
  • Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability.
  • Shares down marginally premarket.
