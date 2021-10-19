WonderFi to raise C$20M in stock offering

Oct. 19, 2021 7:48 AM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters wherein underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale, on a bought deal private placement basis 10.26M units at C$1.95/unit for gross proceeds of C$20M.
  • Underwriters granted 7-days option to purchase up to an additional 2.57M units at C$1.95/unit.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant wherein warrant will be exercisable to acquire one share at C$2.55 for 3 years from closing date.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about Oct.26.
  • The net proceeds will be used to expedite execution of WonderFi's product development roadmap and distribution of its products to a global audience, and for general working capital purposes.
