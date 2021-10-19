KemPharm uplisted to Nasdaq Global Select Market, trading starts today

Oct. 19, 2021 7:49 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder bricks

Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty Images

  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) announced that its shares have been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq, effective today, under its current symbol, "KMPH".
  • Earlier, Anavex was listed on the Nasdaq Capital market.
  • “KemPharm’s advancement to The Nasdaq Global Select Market continues a year of tremendous growth and accomplishment for our company during which time we transformed our business, solidified our financial position and, most importantly with AZSTARYS®, succeeded in bringing forth to market the first truly differentiated ADHD medication in years,” says Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.