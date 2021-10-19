KemPharm uplisted to Nasdaq Global Select Market, trading starts today
Oct. 19, 2021 7:49 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) announced that its shares have been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq, effective today, under its current symbol, "KMPH".
- Earlier, Anavex was listed on the Nasdaq Capital market.
- “KemPharm’s advancement to The Nasdaq Global Select Market continues a year of tremendous growth and accomplishment for our company during which time we transformed our business, solidified our financial position and, most importantly with AZSTARYS®, succeeded in bringing forth to market the first truly differentiated ADHD medication in years,” says Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO.