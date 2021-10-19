Sleep Country Canada buys majority stake in Hush Blankets
Oct. 19, 2021 7:50 AM ETSleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF)By: SA News Team
- Canada-based Hush Blankets is a direct-to-consumer sleep retailer specializing in weighted blankets, pillows, sheets, and bed-in-a-box mattresses. It is one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers.
- Sleep Country (OTC:SCCAF) agrees to acquire a 52% majority stake in Hush for an initial amount of C$25 million, or ~9.0x Hush's TTM EBITDA as of September 30, 2021.
- The Company will acquire the residual 48% of Hush in annual 16% stake increments, starting March 31, 2023. The future instalments will be acquired at a multiple of up to 7.0x applied to Hush's TTM EBITDA
- Hush will continue to operate as an independent entity led by Ohayon and Spivak in their respective roles. Hush's board will be comprised of the senior management of Sleep Country and Hush.
- Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close on October 22, 2021.