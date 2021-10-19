Travelers stock gains 2% after posting record Q3 net written premiums
Oct. 19, 2021 8:01 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Travelers (NYSE:TRV) stock climbs 2.6% in premarket trading after the insurer posts record net written premiums of $8.32B in Q3 2021, up 7% Y/Y, with growth in all three of its segments.
- "Higher underlying underwriting income compared to the prior year was driven by record net earned premiums of $7.8B and a strong underlying combined ratio of 91.4%," said Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer.
- Net investment income of $771M ($645M after-tax) increased 15% Y/Y.
- Q3 core EPS of $2.60 beats consensus of $1.98 and falls from $3.12 in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to net unfavorable prior year reserve development compared with net favorable reserve development in the year-ago quarter and higher catastrophe losses.
- Business insurance net written premiums of $4.02B increased 5% Y/Y; bond & specialty insurance NWP rose 19% to $894M; and personal insurance NWP of $3.41B grew 7%.
- Underlying combined ratio of 91.4% vs. 91.5% in Q3 2020.
- Core return on equity of 10.1% fell from 13.5% in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted book value per share of $104.77 at Sept. 30, 2021 increased from $99.54 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
