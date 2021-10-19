Zenix enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction
Oct. 19, 2021 8:05 AM ETChina Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- China Zenix Auto International (OTCPK:ZXAIY) entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Newrace wherein the former will be the surviving company and become a wholly owned subsidiary of the latter in a transaction implying an equity value of the company of ~$55.76M.
- Post the agreement, each share issued and outstanding immediately before the merger will be cancelled in exchange of for the right to receive $0.27 in cash per share.
- The merger consideration represents a premium of ~390.9% to the closing price of the ADSs on Aug.9, the last day prior to receipt of the preliminary non-binding "going-private" proposal from Mr. Jianhui Lai and Parent.
- The per share merger consideration also represents an increase of ~20% over the $0.225/share initially offered in the "going-private" proposal from Parent and Mr. Jianhui Lai.
- Merger is expected to close during 1Q22.