Zenix enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

  • China Zenix Auto International (OTCPK:ZXAIY) entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Newrace wherein the former will be the surviving company and become a wholly owned subsidiary of the latter in a transaction implying an equity value of the company of ~$55.76M.
  • Post the agreement, each share issued and outstanding immediately before the merger will be cancelled in exchange of for the right to receive $0.27 in cash per share.
  • The merger consideration represents a premium of ~390.9% to the closing price of the ADSs on Aug.9, the last day prior to receipt of the preliminary non-binding "going-private" proposal from Mr. Jianhui Lai and Parent.
  • The per share merger consideration also represents an increase of ~20% over the $0.225/share initially offered in the "going-private" proposal from Parent and Mr. Jianhui Lai.
  • Merger is expected to close during 1Q22.
