Hot Stocks: PG, JNJ dip on earnings; WMT analyst comment; TASK stock offering; HRMY added to index
Oct. 19, 2021 8:47 AM ETPG, JNJ, TASK, WMT, HRMY, KRGBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- With earnings season starting to heat up, quarterly reports provided a major catalyst in Tuesday's pre-market action. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) both edged lower following the release of their financial figures.
- In other news, TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) also posted a pre-market decline, falling on news of a stock offering.
- Looking at some of the pre-market winners, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received buying interest on a positive comment from Goldman Sachs. Meanwhile, Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) posted a double-digit percentage gain on news that it will join the S&P SmallCap index.
Decliners
- Procter & Gamble (PG) reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations as price increases allowed it to counteract higher business costs. Revenue rose about 5% to $20.3B.
- Looking ahead, PG predicted a headwind totaling about $2.3B in 2022 from the combined impact of higher commodity and freight costs. On the news, shares dipped nearly 2% before the opening bell.
- Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released a mixed earnings report. The company's Q3 non-GAAP EPS topped projections by more than 10%. However, its revenue growth of nearly 11% was less than analysts had predicted. The company also raised its forecast for the full year.
- JNJ ticked down in pre-market action, dipping by less than 1%.
- TaskUs (TASK) also declined in pre-market action. The stock dipped 4% after it announced a public offering of 10M shares of common stock.
Gainers
- Walmart (WMT) climbed about 2% in pre-market action after Goldman Sachs issued a bullish note on the stock. The firm added WMT to its conviction buy list, touting the value of the retailer's e-commerce business and growth in secondary businesses like advertising.
- Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) rallied before the bell, climbing nearly 14% on news that it will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index. The stock will replace Retail Properties of America (RPAI) prior to the start of trading on Oct. 22.
- Stocks often get a boost on news of an addition to a high-profile index. This dynamic comes as managers tied to that index need to add shares to their portfolios.
