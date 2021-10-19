Energous jumps 30% after FCC approval for 'over-the-air' wireless charging
Oct. 19, 2021 8:41 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Developer of WattUp, Energous's (NASDAQ:WATT) 900MHz 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology receives U.S. Federal Communications Commission Part 15 grant of equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance.
- This approval complements a similar unlimited distance wireless charging approval in Europe, announced in May, 2021, expanding the ecosystem reach -- including customers, OEM partners and standards organizations -- for WattUp.
- The 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of IOT devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.
- “Energous provides an ideal source of longer-range wireless power for Wiliot’s battery-free IoT Pixel tags. Their technology provides an affordable, high-performance bridge between Wiliot IoT Pixels and the Wi-Fi gateways that unlock the power of the cloud. To scale the IoT from billions to trillions of connections, flexibility and versatility are key. Energous can power a variety of devices, and Wiliot can work with a variety of radio technologies, including, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LoRa and the newly FCC certified Energous.” said Steve Statler, SVP Marketing at Wiliot.
- Shares jump 29.5% during pre-market.