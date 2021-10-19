CACI wins $4.9M contract from U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
Oct. 19, 2021 8:43 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has won a 15-month, $4.9M contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFRL) to develop multi-spectral laser technology for electro-optic sensors.
- As part of the contract, CACI will develop a high-power laser prototype that emits light over a very broad range of wavelengths in the optical spectrum, spanning a range that goes from the UV spectrum, through the visible spectrum, and into the Short-Wavelength Infrared (SWIR).
- The program will help advance high-power multi-spectral laser technology in support of improved electro-optical sensors for a variety of military missions.