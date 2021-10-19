CACI wins $4.9M contract from U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory

Oct. 19, 2021 8:43 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has won a 15-month, $4.9M contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFRL) to develop multi-spectral laser technology for electro-optic sensors.
  • As part of the contract, CACI will develop a high-power laser prototype that emits light over a very broad range of wavelengths in the optical spectrum, spanning a range that goes from the UV spectrum, through the visible spectrum, and into the Short-Wavelength Infrared (SWIR).
  • The program will help advance high-power multi-spectral laser technology in support of improved electro-optical sensors for a variety of military missions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.