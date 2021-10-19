Marriott International sees ratings cut at Evercore ISI after recent rally
Oct. 19, 2021 8:44 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI drops its rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to In-Line from Outperform on a call tied almost purely to valuation. Shares of Marriott are up more than 10% over the last four weeks.
- Even with labor issues still persisting in the hotel industry, Evercore has a generally positive outlook on the sector.
- "Although growth is showing some impact from accelerating inflation and supply chain worries, the economy continues to “power ahead” (EVRISI’s 2022 GDP forecast currently stands at +8.5% nominal / +4.5% real), and nearly all of the lodging-related indicators we watch closely remain well within expansion territory. We also got good news last week with the announcement that the U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers beginning Nov. 8."
- Shares of MAR are down 0.63% premarket to $158.20 but still trade above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.