Genasys signs Zonehaven evacuation software services contracts with 13 California counties

Oct. 19, 2021 8:44 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced that 13 California counties have each entered into multi-year Zonehaven software services and evacuation management contracts.
  • First responders, emergency services agencies and residents now have access to Zonehaven's critical evacuation planning, alerting and real-time life safety information.
  • "In addition to facilitating highly effective pre-planning, training and exercises, the Zonehaven platform incorporates hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disaster scenarios and subsequent impacts on evacuation zones, traffic patterns and public safety," Genasys' Zonehaven General Manager commented.
  • Over the last two years, the Zonehaven evacuation platform was utilized in California during many major wildfires and local fires; it also supported evacuations for active shooter and debris flow hazards across multiple jurisdictions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.