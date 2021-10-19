Genasys signs Zonehaven evacuation software services contracts with 13 California counties
Oct. 19, 2021 8:44 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced that 13 California counties have each entered into multi-year Zonehaven software services and evacuation management contracts.
- First responders, emergency services agencies and residents now have access to Zonehaven's critical evacuation planning, alerting and real-time life safety information.
- "In addition to facilitating highly effective pre-planning, training and exercises, the Zonehaven platform incorporates hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disaster scenarios and subsequent impacts on evacuation zones, traffic patterns and public safety," Genasys' Zonehaven General Manager commented.
- Over the last two years, the Zonehaven evacuation platform was utilized in California during many major wildfires and local fires; it also supported evacuations for active shooter and debris flow hazards across multiple jurisdictions.