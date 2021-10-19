Exela Technologies reports continued robust growth for DMR, DrySign offerings
Oct. 19, 2021 8:54 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has reported continued robust growth for its Digital Mailroom (DMR) and DrySign offerings.
- In the third quarter of 2021, DMR expanded its SMB customer base by 71% Q/Q, while DrySign expanded its user base by 47% Q/Q.
- Additionally, the company expanded to new geographies during the quarter, introducing DrySign in the UK and Philippines and DMR in France and Germany. It also continues to expand its DAG offerings into the SMB market and across enterprises looking for new solutions due to the shifting trends in work from anywhere solutions.
- Exela's President Suresh Yannamani stated, "We are pleased to see the overall increase in new customers and users and are excited to see an acceleration in signups as the back to school season began. In lockstep with user growth, we are on track to enhance our digital offering with a proprietary remote notarization module which will not only help onboard DMR customers faster, but be offered as a standalone solution to anyone wishing to notarize online."
- XELA +1.18% pre-market