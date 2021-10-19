Golden Star Enterprises to acquire interest in tech companies
Oct. 19, 2021 8:55 AM ETGolden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Golden Star Enterprises (OTCPK:GSPT) to acquire ownership interests in companies in Tech space.
- Company's first acquisition was workforce management space called Enigmai.
- Company has plans to attract a global customer base, with plans to expand operations and revenue in fiscal 2022.
- Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO, stated, “After a year of working with our first target and having developed a focused expansion plan, we are now actively looking for our next opportunity in the Tech space. We have had several acquisition opportunities under review over the past several weeks, all of which offer unique solutions or products needing financing or management expertise to move to the next stage of development. GSPT is positioned to help those companies to take the leap and meet their expansion goals. GSPT management will continue to evaluate acquisition targets over the coming weeks with a goal of finding our next exciting project.”