Siemens-AES energy storage venture seeks to raise $750M in U.S. IPO
Oct. 19, 2021 8:55 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), AESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Fluence Energy, the energy storage venture of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and AES Corp. (NYSE:AES), says it plans to sell 31M shares at $21-$24 each in its initial public offering in the U.S.
- At the $22.50 midpoint, Fluence says it expects $651M of net proceeds, or ~$750M if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 4.65M shares.
- Fluence has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol FLNC.
