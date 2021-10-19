Siemens-AES energy storage venture seeks to raise $750M in U.S. IPO

  • Fluence Energy, the energy storage venture of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and AES Corp. (NYSE:AES), says it plans to sell 31M shares at $21-$24 each in its initial public offering in the U.S.
  • At the $22.50 midpoint, Fluence says it expects $651M of net proceeds, or ~$750M if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 4.65M shares.
  • Fluence has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol FLNC.
  • Siemens' weak margins and returns are a valid concern, but the company's future cash flow generation "looks better," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
